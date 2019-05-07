Starbucks Has A Spot-On Response to the 'Mother of Dragons'' Coffee Cup Mishap

If you're a Game of Thrones fan like me and you saw the news about the Starbucks cup that accidentally made its way into one of the scenes from Sunday night's show, you probably went back to watch it again so you could spot it for yourself. Did you see it?

If not, here's just one of the million screenshots of it that was shared online yesterday:

Look in the bottom right hand corner.

The jokes and memes hit Twitter like rapid fire, but none were as good as the response from Starbucks.

TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 6, 2019

According to Forbes, HBO had a response as well, not as snarky, but a rep says, "In response to 'inquiries from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night's episode . . . The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

They added that the cup wasn't even from Starbucks, it was Craft Services, but everyone's been calling it a Starbucks cup, which in turn, gave the coffee chain $11.6 MILLION in free advertising as of yesterday afternoon. It's probably even more than that now.