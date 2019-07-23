Starbucks Is Releasing Coffee Creamers in Their Fan-Favorite Flavors

You know how when you go to Starbucks you pay about $5 on average for one coffee? Well, you're about to save a lot of money because according to Popsugar, the coffee giant is releasing coffee creamer for the first time ever.

Each of the new flavors is inspired by a fan-favorite drink on the coffee chain’s menu, including Caramel Creamer, to make your cuppa joe taste like a Caramel Macchiato, a White Chocolate Creamer to recreate the sweet White Chocolate Mocha, and a Cinnamon Dolce Creamer inspired by their Cinnamon Dolce Latte.

You can expect to see these in grocery stores next month; meanwhile somewhere some barista is relieved that they won't have to see us every day.