Starbuck's is Rolling Out a New Coffee that Even Pumpkin Spice Haters Will Like

Move over pumpkin spice lattes, you're about to get some serious competition with Starbuck's' new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew coffee. Even people who are either sick of PSL or don't even like it are saying they're excited to give it a try when it gets released with a bunch of other popular fall frapps and foods.

You'll want to get in line early on Tuesday, August 27th, because that's when the creamy concoction will make its debut, right along with the pumpkin spice latte.

According to WTVO, the drink "combines cold brew coffee with vanilla, pumpkin flavoring, pumpkin cream cold foam, and pumpkin spice topping;" it's 250 calories and costs $4.45 for a grande.