Stillwater Man Captures the Most Perfect #OnlyInMinnesota Spring Moment

The sun has been shining, the snow has been melting and Minnesotans are finally emerging from their wolf dens to enjoy the earliest moments of spring.

Saturday I saw people out walking their dogs, beer lovers were in hoodies and flip flops on dimly lit patios in North East Minneapolis and guys like Alan Lueck's neighbor were out sun bathing and BBQing in a snow bank; with a beer in hand.

Lueck shred the moment on Facebook and we're all thinking it: this is the most #onlyinminnesota spring moment ever.

"Sun check!

Lawn Chair check!

BBQ check!

Snow Bank check!

It must be Spring in Minnesota!!!!"