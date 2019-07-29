Study Reveals People Who Swear A Lot Make Really Great Friends

Take a moment and think of your circle of friends; can you think of anyone in particular who likes to use colorful language?

If you're lucky, you might have a few friends that do; and we consider it to be lucky because according to a new study, people who like to curse a lot make better friends. ​

According to Optimal Positivity, psychologist say that highly intelligent and educated people swear much more than dumb and less educated ones; furthermore, they make better friends because they're more open and honest.

Wait, there's more. Experts say that people who swear like sailors are also more comfortable with who they are because they express themselves freely, are true to themselves and are really good at heart.