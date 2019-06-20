This Summer Rest Your Hamhocks in this Honey Baked Ham HAMmock

We've heard of a banana hammock, but a honey baked ham HAMmock? How has someone not thought of this sooner?

It doesn't matter, the important thing is that it's here for us now, courtesy of Honey Baked Ham.

According to Delish, they're actually launching an online store and to celebrate they are selling the "flesh cocoon" for $25. Yes, a "flesh cocoon."

And if a $25 meat hammock isn’t your thing, the company has other ham-centric items, like a “Crave the Glaze” scented candle, a mom relaxation kit, and a onesie that reads “lil’ ham.”