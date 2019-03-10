'Survivor' is Holding a Casting Call in Minneapolis This Week

If it's one thing we can all take away from this brutal winter weather it's that we can survive pretty much anything. 35 degrees below zero? No problem. 15 inches of snow in a day? Bring it. Getting cars out of snow banks, digging out mailboxes, and surviving near death ice dam experiences...? Yeah, we can pretty much do that in our sleep now.

Now it's time to put your Minnesota survival skills to the test...as a contestant on Survivor.

According to WCCO, the reality competition series will be holding contestant auditions at the Twin Cities Auto Show inside the convention center.

The auditions will take place Wednesday, March 13th from 11 am to 4 pm and you can get your tickets at the Survivor Registration table outside Hall C. Purchasing a ticket is not necessary, but you must register in order to get access to the Auto Show. Anyone not auditioning will need to purchase an auto show ticket.

WCCO suggests and highly encourages you to get their early, review the registration guidelines, and download, sign and bring along the video release. You can find the link here.