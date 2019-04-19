Sweet Martha's Cookies Are Now Available in Stores and We Are Freaking Out

If you're a fan of Sweet Martha's Cookies (of course you are, duh) and have always wished that they were available year round, your wish has been granted because they're now in your grocer's freezer waiting to be consumed in multiple flavors.

I know that getting them at the State Fair is what makes them special and don't get me wrong, they're totally worth the wait; but now that you can get them in stores, you can skip the long lines in the exhausting heat and just stand in a much shorter check out line instead.

I can't say for sure that they're everywhere, but they were passing out free samples at County Market in Andover and they were on sale for $4.99. You can get the original like I did, or they're also available in chocolate chunk, peanut butter chocolate chunk, oatmeal chocolate chunk and of course, the original.

p.s. if you already knew this, then why didn't you say something!?