Take the Wolf Wake Up Crew's Pledge to Be Hands Free

The new hands free law goes into effect today (August 1st) and the Wolf Wake Up Crew wants everyone wants to remain safe and ticket free; with that said, they've come up with a pledge for the WOLFPACK to take before the hit the road.

Simply read the following out loud:

I, __________________, do agree

to drive all Minnesota roads, completely hands free

I'll keep my hands on the wheel, and my eyes on the road; but never under any circumstances will I pick up my phone

Not sitting in traffic, or stuck at a light

or to take pics of strangers on the corner in a fight.

I vow to be safe, I'll stay ticket free

because the Wolf Wake Up Crew made me to pledge to be hands free.

Be safe, WOLFPACK!