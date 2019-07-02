Target Obsessed Toddler Has Dream Birthday Party At Target

Birthday party goals

July 2, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Target birthday party

© Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY

We don't know when birthday parties at Target became a thing, but we're here for it. 

And so is 4-year-old Leyann, who according to WDSU, is so in love with Target that she has her mom take her 5 days a week. So when it came time to celebrate her 4th birthday, guess what she asked for- a party at her local store. 

Leyann had cake and then went on a shopping spree with her friends; leaving us to wonder how our invite got lost in the mail. 

Tags: 
The Wolf Wake Up Crew