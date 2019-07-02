Target Obsessed Toddler Has Dream Birthday Party At Target

We don't know when birthday parties at Target became a thing, but we're here for it.

And so is 4-year-old Leyann, who according to WDSU, is so in love with Target that she has her mom take her 5 days a week. So when it came time to celebrate her 4th birthday, guess what she asked for- a party at her local store.

PARTY GOALS! This 4-year-old threw the birthday party of a lifetime at the Target in Metairie over the weekend >> https://t.co/sJq1YqXPVl pic.twitter.com/dV44UM14OM — wdsu (@wdsu) July 1, 2019

Leyann had cake and then went on a shopping spree with her friends; leaving us to wonder how our invite got lost in the mail.