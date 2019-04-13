There's a 'Deadpool' for the Final Season of 'Game of Thrones' and Even Non-Fans Are Filling it Out

For the last seven years or so I've been filling out a bracket for March Madness; I'm not even a fan of basketball and I don't think I watched one game, but I wanted to get in on the action at the office. Turns out, you don't really need to know anything about the game, the teams or the players, you just have to get lucky and you just might win your office pool.

The same thought process applies for the Game of Thrones deadpool, which according to Distractify, was created by a Redditor's boss. Max uploaded a copy of photo of the betting pool along with a description of the rules if you and your own office want to participate in your very own betting pool.

Here's the link to the PDF so you can print it and the rules are as follows (and you can make up your own obviously if you'd like):

1. There's a $10 fee to participate (you can choose whichever amount you want)

2. Predict if each character will be alive or dead at the end of the season. You get 1 point for each correct answer.

3. If you predict a character dying, you also have the option to predict if they become a White Walker. Gain one extra point if you correctly predict if they become a White Walker. Lose a point if you predict incorrectly.

4. Correctly answer bonus questions to earn more points.

5. Entry with the most points wins the entire pool, and you can submit two pools.

Make sure to fill it out before the premier or else it's cheating.