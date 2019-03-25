There's a Giant Traveling Cocktail-Mixing Cement Truck and it Needs to Come to Minnesota ASAP

With the weather heating up in Minnesota, you can expect to spend a lot of time over the next 4 or 5 months partying on patios, in backyards, on the boat and by the water; and a party isn't complete until you throw in some cocktails from the Monkey Shoulder Mixer- a giant cocktail-mixing cement truck that's serving up whiskey drinks.

According to Orlando News 6, the traveling shaker cup is making it's way to Orlando on March 29th and 30th and will be serving up "The Mixed Up Monkey" which features Monkey Shoulder whiskey, mint simple syrup, fresh lemon juice, soda and mint leaves; which is giving us some serious FOMO.

I'm not quite sure how to get the The Monkey Shoulder Mixer here, but we need it. This would be the perfect addition to a food truck festival, the State Fair, or even your wedding reception. Interested?

It's worth a shot (see what I did there)- visit Monkey Shoulder's website to send them an inquiry about how to make all your whiskey dreams come true.