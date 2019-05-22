These Are the Most Popular Puppy Names of 2019

A friend of mine, who does radio in Florida, brought it to my attention today that her morning show partner just got a new puppy and named him Charlie Woof, after the pop singer, Charlie Puth. I thought it was adorable; she said it made her cringe. Really? How could any punny dog name be cringe worthy? Sure, Anderson Pooper and John Bone Jovi won't be on any of the "Top 10 Best Puppy Name" lists, but they sure are creative and cute.

And so are the actual 10 most popular puppy names for 2019, according to Nationwide, the largest provider for pet insurance.

They are:

Luna Bella Charlie Bailey Cooper

Greg Thunder will be excited to hear the news, Cooper is his adorable malti-poo's name.

Luna, interestingly, is the most popular name for puppies in Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Dakota.

What other dog names do you like?