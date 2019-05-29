Tim McGraw Is Reeling In More than Yellowfins with His Shirtless Fishing Pic

Have you ever been scrolling through Facebook or Instagram and you come across a photo of someone that made you say to yourself, "man, I gotta start working out?"

That's exactly what Greg Thunder said when he came across this photo of a shirtless Tim McGraw fishing.

Fox News noted that the response from McGraw's female fans has been, "what fish?" And while he might be pretty proud of his "catch of the day," he's even more proud of his physique, which requires a strict diet, no alcohol and grueling workouts.