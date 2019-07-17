Tiny Braham Bar's Grain Belt Blu Milkshake is Totally to Die For

You know what goes perfectly with a hot summer day? A milkshake. But, not just any milkshake; a boozy milkshake.

And we're not talking about a mud slide or a grasshopper; NOPE. We're talking about the Very Blu Milkshake from the Braham Pizza Pub.

Created by the pub's manager, Sam, it's exactly what it sounds like- Grain Belt Blu beer and ice cream..not root beer...but Blu beer and it's amazing.

Mandy from the Wolf Wake Up crew had one for her birthday and she's officially obsessed.

While it was only availabe as a drink special for a week, this is definitely something you can...and will make at home, just stop by the liquor store and get yourself some Grain Belt Blu and then hop over to the grocery store to get some vanilla ice cream; then enjoy.