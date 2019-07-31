Tony Stewart Punches Heckling Fan at Minnesota Race Track

If there's any driver that NASCAR fans love to hate it's probably Tony Stewart.

And that was evident at a sprint car race that took place at the Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota, on July 27th.

According to People, fans were pretty disappointed that his engine blew one lap into it, so after the race, while he was signing autographs, some rando in the crowd started heckling him; saying that he quit the race.

In a video that was shared on Twitter, you can see that Tony is trying to ignore the guy, but after a few seconds, they start throwing middle fingers up at eachother and then Tony had enough.

Watch how Tony runs straight at the guy and hits him with a left hook.

At this time, no charges have been filed and the incident was handled internally by the race track.