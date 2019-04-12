A Travel Website is Giving Free Flights to Teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week

A few weeks ago Norwegian Cruise Lines announced that it was offering free cruises for teachers to show their appreciation during teacher appreciation week; and now another travel company is jumping on board the teacher appreciation train by offering educators a free flight.

According to Thrillist, CheapCaribbean.com is offering 50 round-trip flights to Mexico, but just for teachers. There's a few things you should know before signing up: the trip is only being offered for teachers between the travel dates of July 10th and December 10th, you'll be responsible for all other expenses, you must choose one of their locations for lodging, and you have to sign up for CheapCaribbean.com's Beach4TeachClub.

At the end of Teacher Appreciation Week, 50 members of the club will get an email prompting them to register for their free flight.

If you don't have the funds to fly, you might want to consider the cruise instead.