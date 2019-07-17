Trick or Treat? Target is Already Selling Halloween Stuff

July 17, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Getty Images

Yes, you read the headline correctly. Target is indeed selling Halloween decorations smack dab in the middle of summer, primarily online; with stuff like indoor and outdoor decor, costumes and candy set to be shipped to the store on September 8th. 

According to Delish, you can buy stuff from last year and plenty of new stuff too; and judging by social media, Halloween lovers are already obsessed. 

If you're totally not obsessed and you're thinking that Target needs to slow their roll, here's some news that you might actually like about their new Halloween line- they're releasing Halloween costumes for kids in wheelchairs. 

