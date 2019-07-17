Trick or Treat? Target is Already Selling Halloween Stuff

Yes, you read the headline correctly. Target is indeed selling Halloween decorations smack dab in the middle of summer, primarily online; with stuff like indoor and outdoor decor, costumes and candy set to be shipped to the store on September 8th.

According to Delish, you can buy stuff from last year and plenty of new stuff too; and judging by social media, Halloween lovers are already obsessed.

Not to be that lady but a preview of Target’s Halloween collection is out and I can’t contain myself. THERE IS A PINEAPPLE MADE OF SKULLS PEOPLE. pic.twitter.com/CANqVqAtDQ — ------ (@1brokewaitress) July 15, 2019

My top 4 items on my wish list from Target's 2019 Halloween collection ------ I'm so excited for spooky season! pic.twitter.com/ZV9fSMTZhl — -------------- (@nicole_parkins) July 17, 2019

If you're totally not obsessed and you're thinking that Target needs to slow their roll, here's some news that you might actually like about their new Halloween line- they're releasing Halloween costumes for kids in wheelchairs.