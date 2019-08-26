Win Trisha Yearwood Tickets

Listen to The Wolf Wake Up Crew!

August 26, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Categories: 
Station

The Wolf Wake Up Crew is sending you to see Trisha Yearwood LIVE in concert. 

When Mandy, Greg Thunder and PT crack open a 24-pack at 7:10am Monday - Friday this week, they'll let you know how to score tickets to the show. 

Remember to visit The Wolf at the Minnesota State Fair for your chance to win on-site prizes, get hooked up with Wolf gear and take a Wolfie. There's also LIVE music on our Hometown Country Stage at 5 pm each and every day of the great Minnesota get togehter. 

 

Tags: 
Trisha Yearwood
102.9 The Wolf