Trying to Lose Weight? New Study Says Stop Eating After 2 P.M.

Are you trying to lose weight?

If you said "yes," then there's a good chance you've probably tried every and anything to lose it; but have you tried this? According to a new study, a great way to lose weight is to stop eating after 2:00 P.M.

According to Today, researchers found that people who started eating at 8 A.M. and then cut themselves off at 2:00 burned more fat and actually felt hungry less often than people who eat three meals a day. (Or six, for those of you who have been told by other studies that eating smaller meals more frequently throughout the day will help you lose weight. We seriously can't keep track of all these diet tips)

Seems impossible, especially if you love to snack or have a boring desk job and the only way to make it to quitting time is to make frequent trips to the vending machine; but it's totally possible. Experts say your body quickly adapts to eating less often and produces less of the hormone ghrelin that makes you hgettungry, and more of the hormone peptide YY that makes you feel full.