Twin Cities Driver Ticketed For Watching 'Law & Order' Behind the Wheel...Yes, Really

If you still have cable television these days and have access to TBS, ION and NBC, you already know that you can catch Law & Order reruns and marathons pretty much every day of the week.

You've already seen most of the episodes at least three times already, but you don't care; you love the show so much that you'll watch it on any network, at anytime and at any place..including your car.

Wait, what? Maybe not your car because you know that it's unsafe to watch television behind the wheel; but that wasn't stopping a driver who was cruising down I-94 last Tuesday.

According to Fox 9, a Minnesota State Trooper cited the driver for watching a rerun of the drama series on their phone and was given a ticket for distracted driving.

Another driver in the same area was cited for shopping on Amazon, and near Fergus Falls, a 21-year-old driver was pulled over for driving and Snapchatting.