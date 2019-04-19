This Twin Cities Farmers' Market Was Just Named the Best in Minnesota

Farmer's market season is upon us and while I know there are many that I will need to visit, there's just one that I used to drive 5 hours for, and that's the Saint Paul Farmers Market.

My friend Stephanie got me turned on to it one weekend when I came up to visit from Illinois. I enjoyed the offerings so much that I would come up every month and make an entire day of it. We'd get up early and go for a bike ride, have some coffee and then head to downtown Saint Paul and have breakfast at the Salty Tart Bakery before loading up on fresh veggies, dollar ice cream, homemade granola and a big bouquet of flowers. They're even open during the winter months, where the parking lot is basically turned into one giant meat locker.

With all of this, it doesn't come as a surprise to me that the Saint Paul Farmers Market was as Minnesota's best by Delish. The popular foodie site says, "If you want a historic market, this is it. Open since 1854, the market is a Saint Paul institution. Committed to allowing only locally grown produce (sold directly from the grower to the consumer), the market also features venison, beef, pork, maple syrup, eggs, and some pretty darn tasty confections."

If you've never been, I highly recommend making the trip. Learn more at stpaulfarmersmarket.com