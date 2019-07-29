The Twin Cities Is Finally Getting a Bar with a Dog Park

If your idea of the perfect Saturday or Sunday is spending it at the dog park while eating delicious food and drinking beer, then this is for you- its first-of-its-kind indoor/outdoor off leash dog park, tap house and eatery is coming to the Twin Cities this winter.

It's appropriately going to be called Unleashed Hounds and Hops, and according to their website it will be located at 200 East Lyndale Ave N and it will feature apps, burgers, and a menu for your dog that even includes beer.

The owners say their motto is, “Nothing brings people together better than good food, cold beer and your best friend.”

We couldn't agree more. This is absolutely perfect for pup parents who've had to cut a night short because they had to go home and let the dogs out, people looking for puppy love, and just something fun and different to do with your furry friends.

