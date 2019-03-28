Twitter Map Shows Who Twins Fans Expect to Win the World Series in 2019

Anyone else but the Yankees, please

March 28, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
MLB home opener

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Happy opening day, Twins fans. Even though we're not even a full 24 hours into the regular season, predictions about who will be in the World Series this year are already being made. 

According to The Score, SportsInsider.com used data from Twitter to determine what teams were favored in each state, and looking at the map, it appears that Twins fans are expecting the Boston Red Sox to win be on top this year.  

I guess it's just going to be another year for Minnesota baseball fans to tell themselves that they've got a young; talented team of up-and-comers and they're in the process of rebuilding.

Go Twins! 

Minnesota Twins
The Wolf Wake Up Crew