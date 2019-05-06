Two Northern Minnesota Towns Make the 'Greatest Lake Towns in the U.S.' List

Summer is just 8 weeks away and if you haven't already made your plans for weekends at the cabin and days on the boat, then it's time to get down to business; we only get roughly 96 days of sunshine and 70 plus degree days so it's important to make the most of it.

As Minnesotans, we tend to make the most of it at and on the lake; and this sunny season I am encouraging your to broaden your horizons and hit the road to experience not one, but two of the best lake towns in the U.S. (especially if you haven't been there already), which just happen to be right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, obviously.

According to Thrillist, Grand Marais and Ely made their list of "America's 23 Greatest Summertime Lake Towns."

Personally I've never been to either so I can't attest to their findings, but they love Ely's earthy shops, restaurants and outfitters; and in mentioning the Boundary Waters they say, "Life’s complications disappear as you dip a canteen over the side of your canoe and take a swig."

In Grand Marais, while you won't be doing a lot of swimming in Lake Superior, Thrillist touts the "full outdoorsy spectrum of canoeing, hiking, fishing, camping, rock climbing, and even birdwatching." Ole & Sven's Pizza and World's Best Donuts is another reason it landed at number 21 on the list.

Other lake towns that made the list that would definitely be worth hitting the road this summer include Door County, Wisconsin, and Lake Geneva Wisconsin.

See the entire list and start planning your next vacation here.