Vandals Spray Paint 'Disgusting and Immature' Graffiti on Farmington Playground Equipment

UPDATE: The city of Farmington has already cleaned it up!

With it being 65 and sunny yesterday, everyone in Minnesota seemed to finally come out of hibernation to delight in the sights, sounds and smells of Spring.

Couples were taking dogs for walks, bikers were two wheeling down city streets and parents were playing with their kids at the playground.

Unfortunately for parents at one playground in Farmington, they were met with a disgusting scene of spray painted penises on slides and climbing walls.

Erin Schmitz took photos of scene and shared it in the Farmington Community Facebook page. She says, "Shame on the little punks that did this! This is a place for innocent little kids to play! Disgusting and immature -- talk to your kids! Teach them about respect for the community! This is so not cool!!"

Courtesy of Erin Schmitz via Facebook

Parents quickly chimed in to share their frustration and disgust, and asked what park it was at, and we're learning that it was at Jim Bell Park.

It's unclear who is responsible, but hopefully someone in the community will come forward, perhaps that person(s) parents, to help clean it up and apologize. This behavior is completely unacceptable and uncharacteristic of the residents who call Farmington home.