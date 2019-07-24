This Viral Post About Men Getting 'Loud' With You Is So Relatable It Hurts

Have you ever gotten into an argument with your man and the second he starts to get loud you snap back at him with this line, "just who exactly do you think you're talking to?"

Mary Kay Plexico feels your pain, sister; and she's finally doing something about it. Instead of arguing, which we all know leads to nowhere, she's started a search for the woman he THINKS he's talking to when he starts to raise his voice.

If you have a girlfriend in your life that isn't taking ish from anyone, she needs to see this; and if that girlfriend is YOU, share it with your man so he knows what's up. He probably won't find it as funny as you did, but maybe he'll think twice before getting mad at you.