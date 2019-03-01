Walker Hayes Ignites Impromptu Dance Party at Stars and Guitars With '90's Country'

Now that I've had some time to recover from Stars and Guitars, I wanted to take a moment to thank the Wolf Pack for coming out on a bone chilling Wednesday night to help us raise money for the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital and their Music Heals Therapy program.

Because of you, we were able to raise $50,000 that will go directly to so many beautiful children who are part of several pediatric programs there.

One of the many highlights of the night, for me, was dancing to Walker Hayes during "90's Country." I didn't break out my best moves, but it's hard dancing in heels; it's even harder to not dance at all, which is why I started my very own impromptu dance party on stage. Full disclosure: I dance like no one is watching.

Special thanks to Nicole Banyai for capturing the moment and sharing it on Twitter, which even got a reaction from Walker himself.

Thanks for being a good sport, Walker.