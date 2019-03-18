Walmart is Saying So Long to Price Matching this Spring

They may be known for rolling back their prices, but many consumers are hoping that Walmart plans on rolling them waaay back and keeping them back after the big box retailer just announced that they will no longer be price matching.

WTVO says Walmart sent an email to customers boasting it's confidence with a smiley sticker, that after comparing customer receipts to other prices at other stores, that they're already offering the lowest prices in retail.

Part of the email reads,

Dear Customer,

"What we've learned through Savings Catcher is that our efforts to lower prices up front on thousands of items across our stores is working. Walmart's prices win most often when you submit your receipts, which tells us that the program's intent has been met."

If you're currently using the Savings Catcher, there is no time table for you to use your rewards, but you can stay up-to-date on the process here.