Watch a Bat Fly around the Cabin of a Spirit Airlines Airplane

August 5, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
How far are you willing to go to save a few bucks when it comes to air travel?

Maybe you like to book your trip far in advance, don't check any bags or depending on the distance, you choose a discounted airline. 

Several travelers on a recent flight to Newark, New Jersey might avoiding an entire airline after they had a run-in with a bat in their cabin. 

According to USA Today, on a Spirit Airlines flight on Friday from Charlotte, North Carolina to Newark, New Jersey, a live bat somehow got loose and started flying around the cabin.  It's not clear where it came from, but eventually someone managed to trap it in the bathroom.

Who else would be demanding a refund or a travel voucher?

