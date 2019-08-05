Watch a Bat Fly around the Cabin of a Spirit Airlines Airplane

How far are you willing to go to save a few bucks when it comes to air travel?

Maybe you like to book your trip far in advance, don't check any bags or depending on the distance, you choose a discounted airline.

Several travelers on a recent flight to Newark, New Jersey might avoiding an entire airline after they had a run-in with a bat in their cabin.

According to USA Today, on a Spirit Airlines flight on Friday from Charlotte, North Carolina to Newark, New Jersey, a live bat somehow got loose and started flying around the cabin. It's not clear where it came from, but eventually someone managed to trap it in the bathroom.

me, twice a year: “i’ll never fly spirit again.”

me, this morning, after deciding i’d rather save 12 dollars: pic.twitter.com/ASqk3bb89j — Peter Scattini (@jpscattini) July 31, 2019

Who else would be demanding a refund or a travel voucher?