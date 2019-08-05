Watch a Bat Fly around the Cabin of a Spirit Airlines Airplane
How far are you willing to go to save a few bucks when it comes to air travel?
Maybe you like to book your trip far in advance, don't check any bags or depending on the distance, you choose a discounted airline.
Several travelers on a recent flight to Newark, New Jersey might avoiding an entire airline after they had a run-in with a bat in their cabin.
According to USA Today, on a Spirit Airlines flight on Friday from Charlotte, North Carolina to Newark, New Jersey, a live bat somehow got loose and started flying around the cabin. It's not clear where it came from, but eventually someone managed to trap it in the bathroom.
me, twice a year: “i’ll never fly spirit again.”— Peter Scattini (@jpscattini) July 31, 2019
me, this morning, after deciding i’d rather save 12 dollars: pic.twitter.com/ASqk3bb89j
