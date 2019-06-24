Watch Carrie Underwood's Baby Start Crying When Daddy Sings, and Then Stop When She Does

Much like parents have favorite kids, it's not uncommon for kids to favor one parent over the other.

It's safe to say that Carrie Underwood's 5-month-old son Jacob likes her better; at least when it comes to singing.

Carrie posted the most adorable video on Instagram that starts with daddy Mike singing to baby Jacob while he lays comfortably on the bed, and then it got uncomfortable..and fast, because Jacob begins to cry. But then Carrie starts singing and he stops.

They try it again, and then a third time and each time they got the same result- Jacob definitely likes mommy's singing better.