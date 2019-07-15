Watch Chris Pratt Surprise Fans with Country Karaoke in Nashville

When you head to Nashville, it's a lot like going to Los Angeles- there's always a good chance that you're going to run into somebody famous; most notably, a country star who makes a surprise appearance at a popular Nashville watering hole.

Turns out, though, it's not just singers, it's actors too.

Videos were popping up all over social media of Chris Pratt, who surprised the crowds at two different clubs last week- Tootsies and Robert's Western World, singing Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks.

Forget the bachelorette parties. If this doesn't make Nashville the "it" city, we don't know what does.