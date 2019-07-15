Watch Chris Pratt Surprise Fans with Country Karaoke in Nashville

You never know who is going to show up in Nashville!

July 15, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Chris Pratt sings johnny cash in nashville

When you head to Nashville, it's a lot like going to Los Angeles- there's always a good chance that you're going to run into somebody famous; most notably, a country star who makes a surprise appearance at a popular Nashville watering hole. 

Turns out, though, it's not just singers, it's actors too. 

Videos were popping up all over social media of Chris Pratt, who surprised the crowds at two different clubs last week- Tootsies and Robert's Western World, singing Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks. 

Feeling grateful! Me and the band were featured on a bunch of National media yesterday including @tmz_tv @foxnews @msn @tennesseannews @entertainmentweekly @entertainmenttonight @billboard @people @usatoday @usweekly @yahoo and then some...all due to this charismatic sweet man @prattprattpratt (a fellow Washingtonian) showing up @robertswesternworld ...One more for the cheap seats...❤️-------- #sarahgaylemeech #chrispratt #robertswesternworld #nashville #countrymusic #honkytonk #guardiansofthegalaxy #jurassicpark #howwedo #thankful #love #la #johnnycash @spicherdavid @patbubert @renaetruex see the video on my page >>>>

A post shared by Sarah Gayle Meech (@sarahgaylemeech) on

Last night @robertswesternworld Chris Pratt stopped by to sing some Johnny Cash! Thank you @prattprattpratt video by @jackieestone #sarahgaylemeech #chrispratt #robertswesternworld #nashville #countrymusic #honkytonk @fender @spicherdavid @patbubert @renaetruex

A post shared by Sarah Gayle Meech (@sarahgaylemeech) on

This is what happens when my wild funny friends text at 11:30 that they are going to Roberts to see @sarahgaylemeech, I say hell yes and go out representing @jessedayton, then I show up and @prattprattpratt is on stage with my lovely friend!

A post shared by jackieestone (@jackieestone) on

Forget the bachelorette parties. If this doesn't make Nashville the "it" city, we don't know what does.

 

 

Tags: 
The Wolf Wake Up Crew