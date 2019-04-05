Watch this Dad Adorably Tear Up After Making His Son's Final Four Dreams Come True

If there's one thing that any parent wants for their kids, it's for all of their dreams to come true.

As a kid, I didn't get to do or see a lot of things, and I was never really encouraged to be a dreamer or be passionate about anything; so when I became a mom (even at 18), all I wanted for my son was for him to have all of the opportunities that I never had.

If his dream was to see his favorite team play in the Final Four, I would've done everything in my power to make it happen, just like this dad did.

Travis Jordan shared a video of the moment his son realized his dreams of going to the Final Four were going to come true, and watch as Travis gets a little teared up.

The moment my son’s dream of going to the #FinalFour came true. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/982ZAfGFLi — Travis Jordan (@Supt_Jordan) April 5, 2019

Awwwww.

We hope they both have the best time in Minneapolis, ever.