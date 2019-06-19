Watch a Memphis Man Eat Mayo Straight Out of the Jar

We just threw up a little in our mouths

There are very few things I'll eat out of a jar- peanut butter, pickles and salsa; that's about it. Seems pretty standard, right? 

Well, apparently eating mayonnaise out of a jar is pretty standard too..at least in Tennessee. 

According to Inside Edition, a guy now dubbed the "Mayo Man" was spotted nonchalantly eating mayonnaise right out of the jar while he was taking in a Memphis Redbird game. 

Any chance this is a publicity stunt?

