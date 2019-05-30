Watch These Cute Kids Go Crazy When Lil Nas X Surprises Them With 'Old Town Road'
They know every single word
I want you to put your thoughts, feelings and opinions about Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" to the side for a moment and watch this video.
These kids singing every single word of his controversial chart topper is what artists' dreams are made-of; sure it's just a small classroom, but one day it will be a packed bar, theater and some day a stadium.
SAW THESE KIDS TURNIN UP TO OLD TOWN ROAD 5 DAYS AGO AND HAD TO COME THRU AND PERFORM ONE TIME. LOVE THESE MOMENTS! --
As someone who chased their dreams of being on the radio and got their start playing polka music, I'm probably being a bit sentimental; but I'm a firm believer in being proud of where you came from, appreciating the struggle and believing in your "come up;" that's what the kids are calling it these days.