Watch These Cute Kids Go Crazy When Lil Nas X Surprises Them With 'Old Town Road'

I want you to put your thoughts, feelings and opinions about Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" to the side for a moment and watch this video.

These kids singing every single word of his controversial chart topper is what artists' dreams are made-of; sure it's just a small classroom, but one day it will be a packed bar, theater and some day a stadium.

As someone who chased their dreams of being on the radio and got their start playing polka music, I'm probably being a bit sentimental; but I'm a firm believer in being proud of where you came from, appreciating the struggle and believing in your "come up;" that's what the kids are calling it these days.

[H/T: TIME>