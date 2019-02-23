Watch a Wisconsin Man Provide Comically Colorful Commentary for Couple Stuck in Snow

There are two types of people in this world: the kind that will help pick you up when you fall; and the kind that will sit there and record the entire thing so they can share it later on the internet.

Tanner Peterik, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, is the latter. Let's be honest, most of us are.

A couple of days ago, Tanner couldn't help notice that a couple across the street (it sounds like it could actually be a mom and son) were having a difficult time getting their car to move from it's parking spot in front of the house; instead of rushing outside and offering to help, he recorded the entire thing with a hilarious, and probably pretty accurate, voice over of the entire fiasco.

The video is totally NSFW, so be careful who you view it around.

Since posting the video on February 20th, it's been viewed nearly 350,000 times.