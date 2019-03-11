Wayzata Neighborhood Becomes Envy Of Minnesnowta with Massive Luge and Ice Bar

There seems to be an ongoing theme as far as winter goes this year and it's clearly "making the best of it."

They say when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade; but when you live in Minnesota, it's when life gives you snow, you make a luge.

OK, I made that up, but you have to admit that it makes some sense. It does to residents of Wayzata.

According to Fox 9, a Wayzata neighborhood held a "Winter Embrace Party" that included a 300 foot luge, ice bar and ice house.

How do we get an invite?