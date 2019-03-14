We May Have Found the Twin Cities' Worst Pothole

Now that the streets are free and clear of ice and snow, does anyone else feel like they're in a real life game of Mario Cart as you're driving around the Twin Cities? Except in this game, you're not dodging banana peels, you're dodging potholes.

Officer, I swear I'm not drunk; I was just trying to avoid the potholes.

This is our life now, and in my opinion, Round Lake Boulevard in Coon Rapids has to be one of the worst roads in the metro for potholes.

At least that's what I thought before members of the Wolf Pack started sharing intersections and photos of some of the worst 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom potholes in the Twin Cities.

This one, sent to us by Preston Kroska, has got to be the worst one by far. It's located by the Park and Ride on Plymouth Road by Ridgedale.

Courtesy of Preston Kroska via Facebook

Preston said it's filled now, but you should really be careful around that area.

Courtesy of Preston Kroska via Facebook

Another area you should really just try to avoid is the intersection of 49th and University in Columbia Heights/Fridley.

Courtesy of Melissa Hoskins-Pommerening via Facebook

And while they didn't send photos, several Wolf Pack members gave us the following streets and intersections to avoid: