Weekends Around the Bonfire Just Got Sweeter With Chocolate Stuffed Marshmallows

The countdown to summer has officially started and Minnesotans are more than ready for countless hours under the sun and starry nights around the bonfire; and besides beer, what do we need to make a bonfire complete? S'mores!

There's just one major issue with our favorite summertime snack- there's just not enough chocolate. One tiny little rectangle from a Hershey bar simply doesn't cut it IMO; and for those of you who use two pieces, be honest, you can always have more.

And now you can, with chocolate stuffed marshmallows.

According to Bustle, they're hitting Walmart store shelves on April 28th for $3.98.