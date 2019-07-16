Wendy’s Has Free Bacon Jr. Cheeseburgers For 'Baconfest'
Everything is better with bacon
July 16, 2019
Bacon makes everything better, especially when it's free bacon that comes piled on a juicy, cheese covered square all-beef patty between two buns.
According to Thrillist, Wendy's is now giving away free bacon cheeseburgers for a new promotion that they're calling "Baconfest."
There are three ways to get one, along with the Baconator fries:
- Place an order with DoorDash. Just place an order of $10 or more from Wendy’s through DoorDash and use the code “BACONFEST” at checkout.
- Wednesday, July 17th, Wendy’s is going to stream on Twitch to reveal a special code for a free Baconator Cheeseburger. This deal will work with any Wendy’s DoorDash order, but it’s unclear when it expires.
- Use the Wendy's app to get free Baconator fries. This offer is good through August 25th and there’s no promo code necessary, Wendy’s says the deal will appear as a selection and the free fries come with “any purchase.”
Every epic Baconfest meal needs a tasty sidepiece. Get a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with DoorDash code: BACONFEST pic.twitter.com/WvyEktxtKW— Wendy's (@Wendys) July 15, 2019