Wendy’s Has Free Bacon Jr. Cheeseburgers For 'Baconfest'

Bacon makes everything better, especially when it's free bacon that comes piled on a juicy, cheese covered square all-beef patty between two buns.

According to Thrillist, Wendy's is now giving away free bacon cheeseburgers for a new promotion that they're calling "Baconfest."

There are three ways to get one, along with the Baconator fries:

Place an order with DoorDash. Just place an order of $10 or more from Wendy’s through DoorDash and use the code “BACONFEST” at checkout. Wednesday, July 17th, Wendy’s is going to stream on Twitch to reveal a special code for a free Baconator Cheeseburger. This deal will work with any Wendy’s DoorDash order, but it’s unclear when it expires. Use the Wendy's app to get free Baconator fries. This offer is good through August 25th and there’s no promo code necessary, Wendy’s says the deal will appear as a selection and the free fries come with “any purchase.”