West Saint Paul Hilariously Melts Down After Charlie Sheen Spotted at Local Denny's
These comments though...
If you or someone you know attended the Queen concert over the weekend, there's a good chance that you may have spotted someone pretty famous sitting in the front row, or at least heard he was in the building. That person was Charlie Sheen.
We're not sure how he chose Denny's in West Saint Paul for a late night dinner run, but he did and the entire community is having an epic meltdown after a woman named Samantha shared her photo with him on the West Saint Paul Neighbors community page.
Just take a look at some of these comments!
Sam Antha says, "We were blessed to dine with a legend tonight..."
He even thanked Denny's on Twitter.
thank you @adamlambert ,— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) August 11, 2019
thank you @MarcusStern1 ,
thank you @QueenWillRock ,
thank you @DennysDiner !
truly an epic
and perfect night!@The_MPT @_samisheen_
❤️©️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5SsmoSogkC
We've reached out to Sam and the restaurant for comment.