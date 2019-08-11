West Saint Paul Hilariously Melts Down After Charlie Sheen Spotted at Local Denny's

If you or someone you know attended the Queen concert over the weekend, there's a good chance that you may have spotted someone pretty famous sitting in the front row, or at least heard he was in the building. That person was Charlie Sheen.

We're not sure how he chose Denny's in West Saint Paul for a late night dinner run, but he did and the entire community is having an epic meltdown after a woman named Samantha shared her photo with him on the West Saint Paul Neighbors community page.

Just take a look at some of these comments!

Sam Antha says, "We were blessed to dine with a legend tonight..."

Sam Antha via West Saint Paul Neighbors Facebook Page

Sam Antha via West Saint Paul Neighbors Facebook Page

He even thanked Denny's on Twitter.

We've reached out to Sam and the restaurant for comment.