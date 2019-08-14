What Will Your Kid Be When They Grow Up?

CEO of a Fortune 500 company? How about the next big YouTube Star?

Do you wish you could see the future and know what your kid is going to be when they grow up?

Don’t worry about homework and grammar if your child is destined to become the biggest beef jerky supplier in all of Wolf Country.

Lucky for you, The Wolf Wake Up Crew has the crystal ball you’ve been looking for. Thanks to “Howl-Gorithmic” technology, Mandy, Greg Thunder and PT just need to ask a few questions about your kid, punch in the data and BOOM, you’ll learn whether or not you really should invest in those college prep classes.

Take a listen to some of today’s results: