Wine Down This Weekend With Greg Thunder's Friday Night Wine Jams

For the last few months, Greg, PT and I have been learning a lot about each other; most notably, Greg's adorably interesting wine drinking habits.

Two weeks ago we learned that 6% of people cry every time they drink wine, and Greg openly admitted to being part of that small percentage. How cute, right?

So, we needed to learn more, specifically, how many glasses does it take to get the wine feels and what country songs bring down the flood gates?

The answer? It usually only takes about two glasses (lightweight) and these "Magic 8" songs to help him wine down the evening with his girlfriend, Jess.

Greg's Thunderous Wine Nights "Magic 8"

1. Dido, "White Flag"

2. Alan Jackson, "Remember When"

3. Sting, "Fields of Gold"

4. Rascall Flatts, "God Bless the Broken Road"

5. Lonestar, "Amazed"

6. Blake Shelton, "God Gave Me You"

7. Extreme, "More Than Words"

8. Dan Folgelberg, "Longer"

Now, pour yourself a glass of wine and just click "play" below.