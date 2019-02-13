Wisconsin Driver's Hilarious Winter Driving Hack Goes Viral

Anyone who's ever driven in Minnesota or Wisconsin during the winter months has found themselves in a sticky...or should I say a snowy situation or two; getting ourselves out of ditches, driveways and snow banks is pretty much second nature at this point, but that doesn't mean it's always easy.

In order to get from snow to go, you've probably done one of the following: reved the engine in anger until you're set free, banged and shook your steering wheel like a madman, or if you're like this car full of teens in Wisconsin, you've tried this...

Hilda Padilla shared this video on her Facebook page on Tuesday and it's gotten over 140,000 shares already.

If you look closely, you can see them collectively rocking back and forth (what is this, a bobsled?); probably hoping they'll force the car into a forward motion, and it seems to work...or maybe it was just luck. Either way, you know you've tried this manuever a time or two, just not with the same results.