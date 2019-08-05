Wisconsin Farmer Mows Suicide Prevention Message Into Corn Maze

Starting the conversation about mental health awareness and suicide prevention can be difficult for many.

How do you best approach the issue? How do you know someone is listening? How do you get someone who's struggling to know you care?

There really is no right or wrong answer as long as you make the effort; and how you do that is up to you.

One farming couple in Wisconsin is lending an ear, or should we say ears...of corn, by creating a corn maze that reads, "Your life matters” and shows the number to the Suicide Prevention Hotline.

According to CBS, Julie and John Govin lost a relative to suicide recently and they're hoping their unique approach will help save lives.

Over the years, their corn maze at Govin’s Meats and Berries has displayed designs of the Packers logo and even Garth Brooks, but this year, they’re using their 11-acres for the more personal message. John says, “Everybody is somebody’s most important person; if we can make a difference, if we save a life this fall… that’s worth it.”

Those who plan to make a trip to Menomonie to see the maze should schedule their trip at the end of September. The maze officially opens on September 21st.

Note: The Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, toll-free at 1-800-273-8255.