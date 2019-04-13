Wisconsin Mother, Son and Dog Caught Stealing, Getting Naked and Doing Karate at Walmart

Have you ever heard of a story so bizarre that the headline reads like something straight out the onion?

Seriously, you can't make this stuff up.

WIFR paints a scene straight out of the "People of Walmart" website of a young man, Benny, bringing his dog Bo into his local Walmart. Bo got loose in the store and starting running up to unsuspecting shoppers; while the dog was greeting strangers in the aisles, Benny's mom, Lisa, was tearing apart store displays and putting them in her shopping cart for god knows what.

When police asked Lisa to leave the store, she actually complied, but left for the parking lot where she was practicing her karate moves.

While this is going on, Bo the dog was making his escape with a box of Jiffy Corn Bread in his mouth and Benny was naked; exposing himself to other customers. When officers tried to get him to leave, he declined and then tried to run them over with a motorized scooter. Thankfully, they were able to stop him and took both him and his mom into custody.

But, it didn't quite end there. When Lisa, the mom, was put into the back of the cop car, she allegedly kicked out the patrol car window.

The only one not charged with a crime was the dog.