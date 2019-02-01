The Wolf Wake Up Crew Prank Calls A Patriots Fan
February 1, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew thought it would be hilarious to prank call a Patriots fan and tell them their cable will be turned off during the Super Bowl. Don't you dare get in the way of a Patriots fan and the game on Sunday.
