Wolf Wake Up Crew Talks to Girl Who Raised Thousands for Big Lake Family
July 26, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew had the pleasure of speaking to Serenity Boike, a young lady with a heart of gold, that has raised thousands for a family in Big Lake who was devasted by a house fire.
Info for Serenity's fundraiser:
Where: KJ's Refuge in Big Lake
When: August 10th, 2 P.M. to 6 P.M.
What: Silent auction, lemonade, bracelets, beer bust, food and more to raise money for her neighbors who lost two siblings and their dad in a house fire.
Full story here.