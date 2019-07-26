Wolf Wake Up Crew Talks to Girl Who Raised Thousands for Big Lake Family

July 26, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Cassie Boike via Facebook

The Wolf Wake Up Crew had the pleasure of speaking to Serenity Boike, a young lady with a heart of gold, that has raised thousands for a family in Big Lake who was devasted by a house fire. 

Info for Serenity's fundraiser: 

Where: KJ's Refuge in Big Lake

When: August 10th, 2 P.M. to 6 P.M.

What: Silent auction, lemonade, bracelets, beer bust, food and more to raise money for her neighbors who lost two siblings and their dad in a house fire. 

