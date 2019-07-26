Wolf Wake Up Crew Talks to Girl Who Raised Thousands for Big Lake Family

The Wolf Wake Up Crew had the pleasure of speaking to Serenity Boike, a young lady with a heart of gold, that has raised thousands for a family in Big Lake who was devasted by a house fire.

Info for Serenity's fundraiser:

Where: KJ's Refuge in Big Lake

When: August 10th, 2 P.M. to 6 P.M.

What: Silent auction, lemonade, bracelets, beer bust, food and more to raise money for her neighbors who lost two siblings and their dad in a house fire.

Full story here.