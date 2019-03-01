Woman Named 'Karen' Gets Blamed Again for Hysterical Road Rage Incident in Kansas

Poor Karen. Lately, it seems like she's getting blamed for everything. People have taken to social media to tell her to mind her own business, they yell at her for asking stupid questions, and now, she's being named in a road rage incident that took place in Kansas.

According to WTVO, the Lawrence Police Department took to Twitter to give us a hysterical play-by-play of the entire ordeal:

The most ridiculous call of 2019 (so far)



A thread. pic.twitter.com/F2SKHqDdZV — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) February 28, 2019

So two officers get sent to a “road rage in progress” last night. Two unfortunate souls are dispatched to handle it. Keep in mind this is time they will never get back. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) February 28, 2019

Upon arrival, the first officer finds two cars in a parking lot, we’ll call the drivers Karen and Chad. The cars are facing each other in close proximity. So Karen wants out of the parking lot, Chad wants in. BOTH OF THEM ARE REFUSING TO GET OUT OF THE OTHER ONES WAY. pic.twitter.com/spSOJ9Pgnt — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) February 28, 2019

Literally all they have to do is back up. Nay, all ONE OF THEM has to do is back up and the other one can go. By the time we arrive, the great parking lot standoff of 2019 has been going on at least 20 minutes. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) February 28, 2019

So Chad says “I got nowhere to go, I can just stay here all night.” But why, Chad? Why don’t you just move? Apparently because this is a principle issue, and because 2019. pic.twitter.com/lMCZTHbak8 — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) February 28, 2019

Ok, let’s try Karen. Maybe Karen can be reasonable. Karen, could you please just back up so Chad can go? “Nope, I’m not moving. He can move.” pic.twitter.com/JK8nArbJrp — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) February 28, 2019

Karen claims she can’t back up because her vehicle is too large and she will literally crash it. Karen is driving a *mini*van. Mini is emphasized because the van is not particularly large, and if Karen can’t back it up, maybe Karen should refrain from driving. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) February 28, 2019

So a sergeant shows up to get more information on this “road rage in progress” call and as soon as he finds out what the issue is nopes out of there like the day old donuts just got set out at the gas station. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) February 28, 2019

Ok, listen Chad, this is really a massive waste of our time. Can you just move?



“Nope, I didn’t call you guys, she did. I’ll sit here all night if I have to.” pic.twitter.com/10Q78dDEod — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) February 28, 2019

Karen, sooo how’s about you move your car now and we can move on with our night?



“WHY WONT YOU JUST MAKE HIM MOVE UGH THE POLICE SUCK” pic.twitter.com/7uJYjlmUuY — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) February 28, 2019

First of all, KAREN, we don’t have the legal authority to make either one of you move, this is private property. Second of all, grow up. Third of all, we’re leaving. Have a good night. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) February 28, 2019

As far as we know, Chad and Karen are still sitting there. And so concludes the story of the most ridiculous call of 2019 (so far)



Fin. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) February 28, 2019

So...do you think Karen and Chad are still sitting there? I'll keep you updated.