Woman Named 'Karen' Gets Blamed Again for Hysterical Road Rage Incident in Kansas

We're starting to feel sorry for women named Karen.

March 1, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Lawrence Police Department

© Photoeuphoria | Dreamstime.com

Poor Karen. Lately, it seems like she's getting blamed for everything. People have taken to social media to tell her to mind her own business, they yell at her for asking stupid questions, and now, she's being named in a road rage incident that took place in Kansas. 

According to WTVO, the Lawrence Police Department took to Twitter to give us a hysterical play-by-play of the entire ordeal:

So...do you think Karen and Chad are still sitting there? I'll keep you updated. 

Tags: 
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Minneapolis, MN VIEW FULL FORECAST
Weather in Minneapolis, MN
7.6°
Clear
HUMIDITY 85%
PRECIP. 0.00 IN
WIND SSW 0 MPH
LATEST TRAFFIC ALERTS