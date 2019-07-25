Woman Obsessed with Online Shopping Gets an Amazon Box Birthday Cake

If your spouse was going to give you a cake in the shape of your favorite thing, what would it be?

Shoes, donuts, handbags..??

If you're Emily McGuire, it's an Amazon box.

According to Local 10, aside from her husband, nothing makes Emily happier than getting weekly Amazon deliveries; so he thought he'd get her a cake that was a mirror image of one of the many boxes she gets each week.

Emily, who's a photographer, shared photos of the cake, which was from Sweet Dreams Bakery, on her Facebook page and it's no surprise that it's been a big hit on the internet.

Look how real it looks!